After just over a minute into the game, and with 3 plays developed, the field quarterback of the arizona cardinals, Kyler Murrayleft the match before the New England Patriots corresponding to the closing of week 14 of the NFL, due to a non-contact injury.

Murray, on first chance and 10 yards to go, came out of the pocket and after a few yards, after trying to make a move to evade a defender, Kyler dropped to the grass with clear signs of pain.

He was treated by the club’s medical report, and taken off the field in assistance cartbut not before his teammates came to support him, and even some Patriots players.

Uncertainty

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there is fear that Kyler Murray has suffered a serious injury, and his return to the field this season is at risk, although clearly we will have to wait for the results of the MRI and others. studies give an accurate diagnosis of the lesion.

The 2-time Pro Bowl selection missed 2 games this year with a knee injury, while he missed 3 last season with a sprained ankle, as the Cardinals reached the playoffs, eliminated in the wild card round. against the Los Angeles Rams, who would end up proclaiming champions of the super bowl.

To make matters worse, the Cardinals had placed their hopes on a Kyler Murray who aspired to be one of the top stars this year, so in the offseason they gave him a 5-year contract extension and 230.5 million dollars, 160 of them guaranteed, the second-highest guaranteed figure in NFL history.