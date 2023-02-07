A new retreat National Football League (NFL) has been announced, after the prominent A.J. Green announced that he says goodbye to the grilledleaving behind a career of 11 seasons.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep it brief. Thank you. Thank you to everyone who has supported, encouraged and inspired me throughout my career. Special thanks to the University of Georgia, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed… I love you all! The next chapter begins”, he wrote on his social networks.

Green has decided to step back from the game that gave him everything, and to which he gave everything, after being selected fourth overall in the first round of the 2011 Draft by the cincinnati bengals.

Brilliant career

It was precisely with the Bengals where he spent his best years in American football, managing to be selected 7 times by pro bowlas well as 2 times chosen to the second team All Pro.

Green topped 1,000 receiving yards in his first 5 pro seasons, and in 6 of his first 7, retiring with 10,514 receiving yards, 727 receptions, and 70 touchdowns.

He spent the last 2 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he played 31 total games, totaling 848 yards in his first year with the club, and 236 in the season that is ending, adding a total of 5 touchdowns.