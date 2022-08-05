During the night of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans surprised by trading their best wide receiver, A. J. Brownto the philadelphia eagleswhere immediately after he signed a contract extension for 100 million dollars for 4 years.

Almost 4 months later, Brown in an interview for the NFL Network, assured that he does not hold a grudge against the Titans, but he also made it clear that he did not like how he was treated.

“You know, it’s a business, and I’m not upset about the trade or anything because it’s a business or whatever. But to be honest, I just appreciated how it all happened, and they just blamed me for it. I’m man enough to say that, no matter how people take it. But I don’t have bad blood with Tennessee. I am moving forward. I’m happy to be here. But there are a lot of things people don’t know, and they’re just pointing fingers at me. But it’s okayBrown told Tom Pelissero.

New beginning

In Philadelphia, AJ Brown will be the star wide receiver, having the most experience, and having 2 seasons with over a thousand receiving yards in his first 3 years.

His speed will be closely followed by DeVonta Smith, who in his first season last year shone as a rookie, with 916 yards and 5 touchdowns, a course in which Brown added 869 yards and also 5 touchdowns.

With Brown, Smith, the tight end Dallas Goedertand the quarterback Jalen Hurtsthe Eagles offense looks to be one of the most dynamic and fast in the entire competition next season, in which they aspire to reach beyond the wild card round, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the previous season.