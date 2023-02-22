9 days ago Philadelphia Eagles They lost in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefsin a great game, in which the quarterback of the Chiefs, patrick mahomeshe was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Seeing how their rivals established themselves as the new champions of the National Football League (NFL), Jalen HurtsEagles quarterback, had no choice but to gather strength to try again the following season, which is to win the championship.

Hurts could well have been the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl, having scored 3 times on the ground, in addition to throwing once for a touchdown, carrying the offensive weight of Philadelphia.

bright year

The youngster in his third season in the league, but in his second as a starter, had the best season of his career, leading the Eagles to a record of 14 wins and 3 losses, with 3,701 passing yards, with 22 passes for touchdown, with only 6 interceptions, in addition to rushing for 760 rushing yards, and 13 more scores in this way.

Hurts was a finalist for the award for Most Valuable Player of the season and also for Offensive Player, getting only his first selection at pro bowland to the first team All Pro.

AJ Brown calls for immediate renewal for Jalen Hurts.

That’s why Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown, who traded to Philadelphia last offseason from the Tennessee Titansrequests that the club’s board of directors extend the contract to Jaleh Hurts.

“You have to pay, brother. I love Philadelphia. What I’m going to say… You don’t pay this man, you just send me wherever he wants him to go. So you talk about pressure, Howie, do it“Brown said on the Raw Room podcast, which is hosted by veterans Daren Bates and Jalen Collins.

AJ Brown in his first year with the Eagles also had the season of his life, receiving throws from Hurts, totaling 1,496 receiving yards, fourth best in the NFL, with 11 touchdowns, third in the NFL, and 88 receptions, all best numbers of his career.