Green, Bay United States.- The theme of Aaron Rodgerswith the Green Bay Packers, remains on hold during the National Football League (NFL) offseason. He General manager, brian gutekunstassured this Monday that he tried unsuccessfully to speak with the Quarterback “repeatedly”.

Trying to strike up a chat with the veteran comes after he said on March 15 on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ that the Packers were not direct with him about his claims, in addition to talking about his intention to want to play with him. new york jets for the 2023 campaign.

“I really wanted to talk to Aaron Rodgers to see how it fits with that, it never happened. So there came a time where we had to make some decisions, so we went to his representatives to try to talk to him where we were going with our team. At that moment I was informed that he would like to be traded to the jets“, he pointed

brian gutekunst He added that they hope to “reach an agreement as soon as possible” with his ‘quarterback’You could even wait until May or June if necessary. Aaron Rodgers remains under contract with Green Bay Packersbut made it clear that he wanted the franchise to “do the right thing”.

Aaron Rodgers during the gridiron

PA

He 39 year old pitcher met with the Packers at the end of the last periodization and the General manager He acknowledged that they had other meetings planned, which “never happened.” He had a feeling that after finishing other matters they would have a chance to assess the situation.

On the other hand, the new york jets are willing to trade their first-round pick, however brian gutekunst explained that there are ways to redeem without having to choose that selection.

We recommend you read

“That’s not a necessity. I think fair value to the player is important. There are risks in all of this, but again, I’m hopeful, I’m confident that we’ll come to a conclusion at some point,” said the General manager of the Green Bay Packers.