The nutritional supplements They are increasingly present in the daily diet. The latest data apply that 27% of Spaniards consume this type of products or periodically medications. And, despite this, It is common for the intake of some dose to be forgottenat least, once a month.

This situation can be avoided with the system based on NFC (Near Field Communication), which has developed Fitstore, a Spanish company specialized in healthy eating and marketing of food supplements for athletes and the rest of the family. This solution, pioneer in Europeis the first integrated technology that allows alert configuration to avoid the oblivion of the corresponding doses.

The operation of this system is simple. The person does not need to install any application, since NFC technology is already incorporated into the smarphones. “It’s like paying with the mobileL, ”says Luis Cañada, CEO of Fitstore, A ELECONOMIST

In this way, you just have to approach the phone to the product and scan the NFC smart label that is incorporated into the container, deriving towards the company’s URL on its server. In addition, with the implementation of this technology, a Flyer To explain how this system works.

With this simple gesture, The solution is controlling the dose. Of the nutritional supplements, since a calendar can be created in which the hours in which they must be ingested are indicated. This allows the finding of whether or not these products are ingested. In addition, alerts are also thrown.

“The programming is super personalized,” says Cañada. In fact, you can establish the time you want to take or that these Reminders are automatically generated in the calendar of the smartphone.

Authentic product

The advantages of this system with NFC technology go further. This solution also allows Verify that the product is really fitstorewhich provides an additional guarantee to the consumer. It is a check that, in addition, is done instantly. “We noticed that in the sector and in the market there were problems of falsifications of brands, of undue appropriation. We realized that with NFC you could give guarantee on our products,” adds the CEO of Fitstore, a company that has become the first In Europe to implement this technology in the segment of supplements and health products.

In this way, if the product that carries the NFC label is false, the consumer would receive a notice, recommending contacting Fitstore. “It is a new way of interacting with the products” of which, with this system, you can also access all your information in detail. Even It is possible to trace the origin of each article.

At the moment, the NFC technology label has been incorporated into the Match Products line, although the goal is to be soon available for other brands that want to implement this solution.

In fact, there are already companies interested in Europe that has contacted Fitstore to implement this intelligent system for its products. It is an interest that has been shown in this segment of food supplements, but also in the geriatrics and older people to prevent them from forgetting to take their products.