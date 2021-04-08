Nezuko managed to win the hearts of fans of Demon Slayer, since despite being a dangerous demon she continues to maintain an air of tenderness and affection towards Tanjiro.

In a few months we will see her back in the second season of the anime, but while this one arrives, those in charge of giving voice to the characters have other projects.

As strange as it may seem Nezuko, or rather, the seiyuu that gives it life, was named after Head of the Police Department of the city of Machida in the prefecture of Tokyo.

Akari Kitou, who lends his voice to Nezuko on Demon Slayer, received this appointment as part of a road safety campaign that began recently.

As many elementary schools in Japan started classes on April 6, the police will give directions to the little ones to learn how to cross the streets safely.

This appointment does not imply that Akari will go out to hunt criminals impersonating Nezuko, but will serve as spokesperson and image of said initiative.

The seiyuu He asked both young children and adults to be careful, to raise their hands before crossing the street, and to be very clear when doing so.

The race of Akari Kitou not only includes the personification of Nezuko on Demon Slayer, since it has given life to characters such as Adachi on Adachi to Shimamura, Tsukasa on Tonikaku Kawaii, Noa himesaka on Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita!, Kanata konoe on Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai among many others.

The second season of Demon Slayer It still does not have a definitive release date, but it is most likely that we will see it until the second half of 2021.

Are you ready to follow Tanjiro’s story?

