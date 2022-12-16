The Mexico City Metro is one of the busiest and largest in the world, but it also carries an absurd amount of problems every day, in this case, Nezuko from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba She’s the one who was at fault with one of the doors.

The official account of the Mexico City Metro on Facebook He shared a message in which they tell us that they removed a train from line 6 to check its door mechanism and found that an object was obstructing the proper closing and, well, it was all due to a small Nezuko that got stuck right in the place which did more damage.

Source: Facebook Mexico City Metro

The authorities called on users to take care of their things and not to obstruct the doors because these accidents can happen. The truth is that the situation really seems like an accident, because it doesn’t make sense for someone to put their figure from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

But, as we mentioned, this could well have been an accident, nothing more.

We also recommend: Nezuko from Kimetsu no Yaiba will become your new waifu after seeing this cosplay

When does Kimetsu no Yaiba return?

Well, while the authorities of the Mexico City Metro fix the train that was broken by a small figure of Nezuko, we remind you that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime returns with its third season in April 2023.

Just before the comeback takes place, we will have a world tour showing a special movie that will have the last chapters of the Entertainment District arc and the bridge with the new Swordsmith Village arc.

What did you think of this story? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments section. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook