In an exclusive interview on the program ‘what daddy‘ of Youtube, Neymar, the star of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), opens up on various hot topics. From analyzing the current situation of the French team and his vision of the possible future of Leo Messi in Miami, to revealing the mixed feelings that he experienced during the World Cup with the Brazilian team. Discover Neymar’s most shocking statements as we dive into his unique perspective on football today.
What do you think of the decision of “the Messi” to go to Miami?
“I asked him. In recent weeks I had doubts, and he told me. Messi has won everything. His family was very affected the last two years at PSG. I understand him and he is going to a place where he will be well received. He will live a completely different life and his family will feel very good in Miami. It was a good choice. They were difficult years together.”
Is it a disappointment not to have won the Champions League with PSG yet?
“Real Madrid’s galacticos didn’t win the Champions League. We had a strong team. Messi, Mbappé and I are the best in the world, we know that, but unfortunately it didn’t happen. We wanted to win everything but football is sometimes not fair. It’s not like the recipe for a cake”.
Is your continuity at PSG in danger?
“So far no one has told me, I am quiet. As much as there isn’t much love between the fans and the players, I’ll be there. With love or without love but with Neymar”.
Did you think about leaving the national team after the World Cup defeat?
“Honestly, I didn’t want to go back. I thought about it because I didn’t want to go through the pain of losing and seeing my family suffer again, but they’re going to have to put up with it again. It’s going to work out, it has to come out. The dressing room was like a funeral, one crying next to the other. It was horrible. A feeling I don’t want to go through again. I’d rather not have scored. To have gone 0-0 and lost on penalties than to score, concede and then lose.”
About his injury:
“It was one of the worst weeks of my life. In addition to being injured, which no one knew, I was very sick. I did the treatment lying in bed, sleeping all day. I put one foot on the ground and the physiotherapist would come to treat me. Marquinhos kept me company”.
