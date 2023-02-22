Wednesday, February 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Neymar’s sister steals the ‘show’ for her outfit at the Rio Carnival

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Neymar’s sister steals the ‘show’ for her outfit at the Rio Carnival


close

neymar

Rafaella, sister of Neymar.

Photo:

Instagram @Rafaella

Rafaella, sister of Neymar.

Meanwhile, the soccer player is injured, in Paris.

the brazilian footballer neymar He spends his days in the middle of an injury suffered last weekend that has kept him off the pitch, and he is the great absentee from the traditional Rio Carnival.

See also  Berrettini meets Paul after his retirement in Acapulco. What a difference on the grass!

Meanwhile, what is in the news is his sister, Rafaella Santos, who did not want to miss the traditional Rio de Janeiro event.

took all eyes

The Brazilian, younger sister of the crack, took all eyes with her spectacular costume chosen to dazzle at Carnival.

Rafaella recently revealed that a few weeks ago she underwent a liposuctionbut that he would do everything possible to be at the event.

Her costume consisted of a red bikini with sparkling stones that matched the parade float.

In addition, he wore a red and gold crown with large bright feathers coming out from his back.

“I am VERY happy to relive this super special experience that is parading through Salgueiro! Enter Sapucaí in the car of the old guard, listen to the singing of the crowd, the applause and the beautiful organization. It is an honor to be able to represent this incredible community that serves as an example to the world. It is not easy, since it always requires a lot of effort, but it is always worth it!”, was his message on his social networks.

See also  Between messages of respect and admiration, the world bids farewell to King Pelé

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Neymars #sister #steals #show #outfit #Rio #Carnival

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How the war in Ukraine has changed the world order (if it even existed)

How the war in Ukraine has changed the world order (if it even existed)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result