Neymar’s sister steals the ‘show’ for her outfit at the Rio Carnival

Rafaella, sister of Neymar.
Instagram @Rafaella
Rafaella, sister of Neymar.
Meanwhile, the soccer player is injured, in Paris.
the brazilian footballer neymar He spends his days in the middle of an injury suffered last weekend that has kept him off the pitch, and he is the great absentee from the traditional Rio Carnival.
Meanwhile, what is in the news is his sister, Rafaella Santos, who did not want to miss the traditional Rio de Janeiro event.
took all eyes
The Brazilian, younger sister of the crack, took all eyes with her spectacular costume chosen to dazzle at Carnival.
Rafaella recently revealed that a few weeks ago she underwent a liposuctionbut that he would do everything possible to be at the event.
Her costume consisted of a red bikini with sparkling stones that matched the parade float.
In addition, he wore a red and gold crown with large bright feathers coming out from his back.
“I am VERY happy to relive this super special experience that is parading through Salgueiro! Enter Sapucaí in the car of the old guard, listen to the singing of the crowd, the applause and the beautiful organization. It is an honor to be able to represent this incredible community that serves as an example to the world. It is not easy, since it always requires a lot of effort, but it is always worth it!”, was his message on his social networks.
