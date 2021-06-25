Neymar is one of the great stars of today’s football. The striker is up to the task both on the pitch and off it, as a media figure and as a recipient of sponsorships. Their jerseys bring millions of euros to both Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian team. A different and special player with a salary commensurate, at least within the football bubble, to his production.
Neymar is the second highest paid player in the world, although he is still a long way from the king of kings: his former teammate Lionel Messi. The Brazilian pocketed, according to the web portal Fichajes.com 36.8 million euros per season, plus bonuses.
How much does Neymar earn per month?
The salaries of footballers are high, but we tend to magnify them when we see them at short distances. We will inform you of his monthly salary so that you can compare it with yours. Neymar charges 3.1 million euros per month.
And a week?
As much as we go down, the figure is still very, very high. The Brazilian wins 716,000 euros.
And up to date?
No, that the day continues to earn much more than you. Neymar receives 102,000 euros every 24 hours.
Neymar renewed just a few months ago, with a salary increase and contract until June 30, 2025, with the option to extend one year. This latest renewal has tied him with PSG until he was 33 years old, an age at which he could decide to change of scene.
Paris Saint-Germain has not made official what Neymar’s termination clause is, but according to leaked information, the figure would be around the 250 million euros. PSG signed him for 222 million.
Leave a Reply