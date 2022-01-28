Nadine Goncalvez, mother of Neymar vHe had unpleasant moments next to his young boyfriend 25 years oldafter a discussion Between them, Nobody had to flee.

The love relationship between Nadine and Tiago Ramos It has not been the healthiest, because this time it is the third time that she lives an epidosio of gender violence and ran out of his apartment.

The events occurred last week and although the player’s environment maintains that they are separated, the partner was reunited in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Neymar’s mother has already experienced several crises with her young boyfriendwith whom he has a 29-year age difference.

According to the site IG people, James he got into an argument with 54-year-old Nadine and then destroyed the apartment they had rented in a hotel.

“The neighbors heard screams, insults, the noise of bottles thrown on the floor and the voice of a woman crying,” detailed the aforementioned site.

After the heated fight, James He went for a walk and minutes later, the Neymar’s mom He escaped from place to the town of Santos, but before leaving, he asked the security personnel not to let his boyfriend.

Let’s remember that nadine vShe experienced the first attack by her boyfriend in June 2020, when the couple maintained a strong argument where the young man hit a window of the house with his arm, for which he needed 12 stitches.

In December of the same year and during a trip to Cancún, the young man filmed himself with blood on his face and reported that a waiter attacked him for no reason.

James has a complaint for violence in Spain. There, his 44-year-old ex-partner requested a restraining order to protect himself from him.