Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won this Sunday the second round of the presidential elections in Brazil with 50.9 percent of the votescompared to 49.1 percent obtained by the current ruler, Jair Bolsonaro, who came to power in 2019.

The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT), who already governed between 2003 and 2010, will once again occupy the presidency of an extremely divided Brazil beginning January 1, 2023 and for the following four years.

The elections have caused great expectation throughout Latin America due to the geopolitical importance of this country, which now joins the list of nations governed by leftist ideologies.

This being the case, Lula’s triumph is added to that of Petro in Colombia; López Obrador in Mexico; Fernández in Argentina and Boric in Chile: considered as the main economies of the region.

However, this victory of the left did not It went down very well with some of the most influential personalities in Brazilian entertainment, among which stands out, the Paris Saint Germain soccer player and figure of the Brazilian Soccer Team, Neymar Juner, who months before election day was publicly in favor of Bolsonaro’s candidacy.

Moreover, the attacker stated in his TikTok profile that hen the World Cup in Qatar he was going to dedicate his first goal to him and encouraged his fans to vote for him; however, things did not go as expected, so the former Santos FC was somewhat distressed by the scrutiny.

On Sunday, while half of Brazil was celebrating the victory of the Workers’ Party, the star of the ball made a post on his Instagram, which caused great controversy on social networks as a result of his file supporting the right.

In the record, he is seen holding a Brazilian flag and pointing his fingers and his gaze to the sky. At that time, she wrote in the description of the image “May your will be done God”, for what generated the reaction of his father, who commented on the photo: “God, country, family and freedom. Thank you for being like this, for being born like this, with courage and faith. Our family and friends are very proud of you.”

According to some netizens, his support for Bolsonaro was due to the fact that some kind of tax write-offs were being made to some soccer players who were allegedly evading taxes. Despite the fact that this rumor gained a lot of strength in the opposition, it has not been possible to corroborate it, so it has remained within the framework of speculation.

Lula Da Silva’s response to ‘Ney’

The press in that country was excited to ask Lula da Silva for his opinion on the campaign that the soccer player carried out against him before the electoral result. yesAs reported by some portals, the leader of the left took it with grace, but made some statements with a clear ironic tone, which caused laughter among the attendees.

“I’m not angry. Neymar has the right to choose whoever he wants as president. I think he is afraid that if I win the election, Know that Bolsonaro forgave you the income tax debt. I think that’s why he’s afraid of me.” express.

Curiously, before the hubbub caused by Lula’s victory, thousands of citizens took to the streets to shout “Hey, Neymar, you’ll have to testify!”



On the other hand, other soccer players were in agreement with Bolsonaro’s proposals, among which the presence of Felipe Melo, Lucas Moura and former footballers of the stature of Rivaldo, Romario, Marcos and Robinho, who is sentenced in Italy to nine years in prison for rape; however, the Brazilian government has not wanted to send him for extradition.

According to Joao Malaia, historian and professor at the Federal University of Santa Maria de Rio Grande do Sul, in conversation with AFP, Bolsonaro’s speech has quite strong effects on the mentality of athletesespecially from renowned athletes, due to their constant reference to progress and individuality.

“In recent years there has been a very large growth of the right and mainly of the extreme right. Football ends up being an expression of that movement”, commented the academic.

“The president’s speech is very much based on individual success, on the ability that each one has to overcome all difficulties. The trajectory of a footballer is an example of that”, he explained.

