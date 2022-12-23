The World Cup has not been as expected in Brazil, the Canairinha team was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Croatia in a penalty shootout, thus eliminating one of the favorite teams from the tournament, and not as expected for Neymar, who was lost the group stage due to an injury suffered in the debut in Qatar against the Serbian team.
Even so, Neymar, on his return to the field of play in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, played some great games against South Korea and Croatia respectively, in the second of them scoring a real great goal that momentarily classified his team to the semifinals but which finally the Croats managed to turn it around.
We are already on the eve of the Christmas holidays, so these are some of the requests that Neymar makes to Santa Claus in his letter.
Paris Saint Germain has one of the most feared squads in Europe but it seems that when it comes down to it they can’t manage to carburize. The Champions League is the title that Parisian fans and the club’s own players have between their eyebrows. They will seek to fight to the end of this prestigious tournament.
Neymar has had bad luck with injuries in the World Cups he has played. The 2026 World Cup to be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada could be the last World Cup that Neymar would play, who would arrive at the age of 34.
As previously mentioned, the Brazilian team was one of the clear favorites to win the World Cup, but they were finally eliminated in the quarterfinals. Neymar wants to win something with his team.
