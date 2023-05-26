In 90min we have told you that after assessing for a while and in the same way the reason for Messi’s departure, Neymar Jr. has changed his mind and right now he is thinking of a future outside of PSG for the summer market. As a method of revenge for the club’s intentions to force him out last summer, the player was willing to be a pain in the ass and fulfill his contract to the letter. However, today he understands that it is best to put grudges aside and think about the rest of his career.
For this reason, Neymar is considering options for the following year and knows that an attractive destination is the Premier League, where he has never played and the reality is that a couple of clubs have probed his possible signing, at least on loan, it is about from Chelsea and Manchester United, who today more than ever have cooled interest in the superstar formed in Santos.
Sources confirm that the two Premier League teams are amazed by Neymar’s salary, which is 40 million euros per year, a figure that is even higher than what Erling Haaland receives at Manchester City, thus, the teams The English would put a brake on the possible arrival of the player unless his salary is lowered, since they understand that his sporting present does not go hand in hand with the earnings he receives or wishes to receive.
