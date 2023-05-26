🇫🇷 | #PSG

🥶 Neymar’s departure from PSG cools down

✈️🏴 There is the option of going to the Premier League

🧮 The numbers do not come out: Manchester United and Chelsea are far from their demands

✍️ @tomasandreu68 https://t.co/D6Gx1t6AFF

— SPORT newspaper (@sport) May 25, 2023