Yesterday afternoon it was confirmed lworst news for PSG. Neymar misses the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Barça after an action with Yago, defender of the Fall. Despite confirming that the Brazilian’s lamentations were well founded, shortly after Dupraz, Caen coach who had already called the striker a crybaby, lashed out again.

Faced with so much attack on the player, his father has not hesitated to come to his defense and attack harshly not only the rival coach: “My son has to cry, but not because of what he imagines, my lord. In my opinion, you have to mourn for coaches like you, referees of that level, negligent and silent leagues, journalists in the partial majority and cowards in sport …“Neymar Sr. said on Instagram.

“Yes, he has to cry. But our cry and his, my son’s, the athlete’s, the magic of soccer will last only one night and then he will rise, as he always does, to defeat them“, he added bluntly.