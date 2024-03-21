Dani Alves had been preparing for some time for the possibility, now materialized, of having to pay bail to be released. The efforts to raise the money were rushed on Wednesday, once the Barcelona Court issued an order in which a bail of one million euros was set as a condition for the former FC Barcelona player to be provisionally released pending The sentence for the rape of a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona is final. Alves has managed two options to pay that deposit: financial help through Neymar's father, a teammate in the ranks of the Barça club and the Brazilian team; and the return, by the Treasury, of million-dollar amounts that he could enjoy in a matter of days.

The quickest way to get out of the Brians 2 cell (Barcelona) where he has been held for 14 months as soon as possible is that of Neymar's family. The Brazilian forward has already lent Alves the 150,000 euros that he paid as civil liability to the victim of the rape, a disbursement that was key in his conviction and will also be key in his release: although the Prosecutor's Office requested nine years in prison for rape, the magistrates finally imposed a lower sentence, four and a half years, by applying the mitigating circumstance of reparation for the damage.

Neymar's father is, according to close sources, in a position to pay the million euros demanded by the Barcelona Court. The procedure is relatively simple: Alves' defense must deposit the money, by transfer, into a court account, and from that moment on the body informs the prison administration to release the player. That movement could occur this Thursday, according to sources close to the defense, although everything depends on whether the sum can be raised and transferred.

Alves still has another option, although it may take a little longer to become effective and, therefore, would delay his release. Through his tax lawyer, Fernando Mota, the player has won four sentences from the Tax Agency, which must return just over nine million euros. In two of these resolutions, the Treasury issued on the same Wednesday, pressured by Alves' need to pay bail, a payment execution order for 6.8 million euros, according to what has been advanced. The vanguard and has confirmed this newspaper. The payment may take between two and five days to reach the player's accounts, according to the same sources.

Alves's real assets are currently unknown, at least for the magistrates who have agreed to his release on bail on the grounds that the risk of escape has decreased. The decision on the amount of bail is made based on the nature of the crime, the social status and other circumstances of the convicted person. In the case of Alves, the judges have confirmed that his “long professional career as an elite footballer” suggests that he has a “situation of comfortable financial solvency.” They have also taken into account, as the defense acknowledged in the hearing to request freedom, that the player is pending “the receipt of a large sum of money” in the pending procedure with the Treasury.

After his entry into provisional prison, Pumas, the Mexican team in which he played, unilaterally terminated his contract. Many other sponsorship and advertising contracts also fell in the following weeks. The court admits that his main sources of income have declined, but suspects that, given his track record, he has sufficient capital. Judge Luis Belesta, who has cast a dissenting vote (he is in favor of keeping Alves in provisional prison), points out that he bought the property in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) where he is registered for five million euros. And he adds that one million euros is “what a high-level footballer earns monthly.”

But Alves' situation is a little more complex. Due to a dispute with his ex-wife, his accounts in Brazil have been frozen, so he cannot access his funds (hence he even needed help to pay the 150,000 euros of civil liability). . At the hearing to request his release, Alves' criminal lawyer, Inés Guardiola, explained that he has two CaixaBank accounts (one with a balance of 0 and the other with 51,000 euros) and provided a certificate from the Bank of Brazil proving that, at the end As of 2023, it had a negative balance of 20,000 euros.

