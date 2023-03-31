Friday, March 31, 2023
Neymar’s controversial reaction after losing a million euros playing poker

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2023
in Sports
Neymar's controversial reaction after losing a million euros playing poker


neymar

Neymar, in his networks.

Neymar, in his networks.

The Brazilian footballer is currently recovering from an injury.

the brazilian footballer neymar It became a viral trend on social networks, after he connected to a ‘live’ and bet on online poker and lost a lot of money in a million-dollar bet.

Neymar gets hurt with PSG.

The Brazilian soccer player, who is injured and has not been able to reappear in Paris Saint Germain, connected to his Twitch channel to invest in gambling.

Neymar’s curious reaction has gone around the world, after an hour after his ‘live’ he lost a million dollars.

Neymar cried and laughed. He couldn’t help but react that way for losing such an amount of money, even though he earns a lot in salary and publicity rights.

Of course, the curious cry was in a jocular tone, to joke about his defeat in poker.

Neymar’s reaction

FOOTBALL REDACTION

