PSG has lost in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich. That being the case, the team from the capital of France is 90 minutes away from signing another failure at the continental level, each year heavier than the next. The Gauls showed very little level of competition on the field against the German team and it was not until Kylian Mbappé entered the field that a papable improvement was noticed in the game of the Gauls.
No matter where you look for him, Kylian is PSG’s leader with the ball, the one who makes the difference and who stands above the rest of his teammates, including Neymar and Messi. Right now, Mbappé is also looking for differences without the ball and that is why at the end of the match he publicly asked his teammates for total commitment on and off the field, rest and good nutrition to achieve the comeback, words that Neymar threw away.
In contrast to Kylian’s request, Neymar was caught playing poker and eating hamburgers a couple of minutes after the Bavarian team got the win, making it clear that he wasn’t too affected by his team’s loss, for which he could do little. do with the ball This attitude of the Brazilian has been described in France as a sign of indiscipline and lack of commitment and increases the rumors that the player will be out of Paris at the end of the season.
