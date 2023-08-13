Neymar would have a new destination: unexpected twist in his case and ‘bomb’ offer

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Neymar.
Neymar.
The departure of the Brazilian from PSG is accelerated.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
The Neymar case It continues to be one of the transfer market novels in world football.
The Brazilian already knows that he will not be taken into account this season at PSG and that he must look for a team. In Barcelona they wait expectantly for the possibility of re-signing the Brazilian, but a new club got in the way.
tempting offer
Its about al hilal from Saudi Arabia, who accelerates to take the player, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, a transfer expert, and RMC Sport.
Apparently the Arab club has made a very important financial offer to Neymar, who would begin to contemplate his departure to Saudi Arabia football.
According to the half Frenchman, “everything has gone fast in the last few hours: PSG and Al Hilal have reached an agreement and Neymar is satisfied with the Saudi Pro League club.”
For his part, Romano says: “Al Hilal has presented an important proposal to Neymar Jr in the last few hours. The sources describe that as a huge offer.”
“Negotiations are underway to reach a full agreement — Neymar, tempted by this possibility. Work in progress to part ways with PSG soon,” he adds.
Neymar advances in the termination of his contract with PSG and Arab football could take another star.
However, there is another option and that is that Neymar could end up at Barcelona through a loan from Al Hilal, according to the French press.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Neymar #destination #unexpected #twist #case #bomb #offer
Leave a Reply