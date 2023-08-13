Neymar would have a new destination: unexpected twist in his case and ‘bomb’ offer

The Neymar case It continues to be one of the transfer market novels in world football.

The Brazilian already knows that he will not be taken into account this season at PSG and that he must look for a team. In Barcelona they wait expectantly for the possibility of re-signing the Brazilian, but a new club got in the way.

tempting offer

Its about al hilal from Saudi Arabia, who accelerates to take the player, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, a transfer expert, and RMC Sport.

Apparently the Arab club has made a very important financial offer to Neymar, who would begin to contemplate his departure to Saudi Arabia football.

According to the half Frenchman, “everything has gone fast in the last few hours: PSG and Al Hilal have reached an agreement and Neymar is satisfied with the Saudi Pro League club.”

For his part, Romano says: “Al Hilal has presented an important proposal to Neymar Jr in the last few hours. The sources describe that as a huge offer.”

“Negotiations are underway to reach a full agreement — Neymar, tempted by this possibility. Work in progress to part ways with PSG soon,” he adds.

Neymar advances in the termination of his contract with PSG and Arab football could take another star.

However, there is another option and that is that Neymar could end up at Barcelona through a loan from Al Hilal, according to the French press.

