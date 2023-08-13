Sunday, August 13, 2023
Neymar would break the market again: they assure that he already has an agreement to play in Arabia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2023
in Sports
Neymar would break the market again: they assure that he already has an agreement to play in Arabia

neymar

Neymar.

Neymar.

The player was told that he will not be taken into account at PSG.

“Neymar has agreed a two-year contract with Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. PSG and the Saudi club are discussing the terms of the transfer of the Brazilian striker”published the French newspaper L’Équipe this Sunday.

