There is no doubt that in a season full of failures at PSG, the team from the French capital achieved their great goal on the last day of the campaign. To the surprise of the world, Kylian Mbappé chose to reject Real Madrid and signed his continuity until 2025 with the sheikhs’ team, something that nobody expected.
From any point of view, this has been PSG’s greatest achievement in this fateful year, although to do so they had to cede immediate sports decision-making within the team to Kylian, in addition to signing him a 3-year contract with a fixed income of 450 million of euros. An amount out of the ordinary and that the French team will have to equate with sales and exits, for example, that of Neymar.
According to information from Le Parisien, PSG is seriously evaluating the Brazilian’s departure for the following year and the footballer would already be aware of it, which is why his entourage would have communicated with FC Barcelona to find out if there is any possibility that the one trained in Santos returns to Barcelona. At the moment the position of the team chaired by Joan Laporta is unknown, but, considering Neymar’s price and salary, it looks really complicated.
