Despite the great rivalry between their respective teams, Brazilian Neymar and Argentine Lionel Messi have been friends for many years. They already shared at Barcelona and until June, they were teammates at Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar is so fond of Messi that this Wednesday, in an interview he gave to the Brazilian YouTuber Casimiro Miguel, he revealed that he is willing to pay tribute to him.

Casimiro Miguel asked Neymar what name he was going to give the son he is expecting with his partner, Bruna Biancardi, if it is a boy. And immediately, almost without letting him finish, the attacker replied: “Messi!!.

Neymar quickly changed his mind and gave another name to ‘Cazé’: that the boy could be called Lionel.

Bruna Biancardi and Neymar announced on April 18 that they are expecting a baby. The soccer player already has another son, Davi Lucca da Silva Santos, 11, the result of his relationship with Carolina Dantas, who was his girlfriend in his early career.

Neymar regretted not having been able to win the Champions League with Messi at PSG

In the interview, Neymar defended Messi’s move to PSG and regretted that they had not won the Champions League at that club. Although the Brazilian threw a dart about it.



“The Galacticos didn’t win the Champions League…”, he stated, alluding to the time when Real Madrid played with Ronaldo Nazário, Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Roberto Carlos and Raúl González, among other stars.

The 10 of the Canarinha thus justified that he, Messi and Mbappé have not been able to win the Champions League in the two seasons in which they formed the attack line of the French team.

“We had a very strong team. Messi, Mbappé and I are three guys who are the best in the world. We knew it, but unfortunately we didn’t fit in. It wasn’t good for us,” he admitted.

The former Santos and Barcelona player, where he did experience great success alongside Messi, commented that he hopes to continue at PSG next season. “I have a contract. Until now no one has informed me” otherwise, he said.

On the other hand, he revealed that he already knew that Messi would go to Inter Miami this year before his signing became official. “Messi has won everything already. His family was very affected during the last two years at PSG. I understand him, he has gone to a place where he is going to be well received. He is going to live a completely different life. His family is going to feel very good in Miami”, he predicted.

