PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettinospoke to the media on the eve of this Friday’s match against Rennes, corresponding to matchday 24 of Ligue 1. The Argentine coach confirmed Neymar’s absence for the match against the Bretons and, furthermore, could not guarantee the presence of the Brazilian against Real Madrid.

Neymar: “The truth is that Neymar’s evolution is being very good and tomorrow he won’t be here. We will see if he plays against Real Madrid”.

The possible absence of Benzema: “It is clear that Benzema is one of the best attackers in the world without a doubt. He is a great player who is showing his talent in a team like Real Madrid year after year. It’s been many years. I think he is a great player and it is clear that if he is not there, he is a major loss. I wouldn’t say that he would benefit PSG, because Real Madrid have a great squad. He is a TOP striker, one of the best in the world, and it is clear that analysis and strategy always take into account whether or not a player like him is on the pitch”.

The team against Madrid: “The truth is that, for us, the most important game is tomorrow. I think our responsibility is to have a good performance tomorrow. To avoid risks, we must play 100% and be focused on what we have to do. There are many eventualities in football that can change. The most important thing and our obligation is to be focused on tomorrow’s game”.

The goalkeepers: “We are happy with Keylor and Donnarumma. We’re focused on tomorrow’s game and then we’ll see who plays the Champions League game”.

Repeat the performance against Lille tomorrow to arrive well on Tuesday: “Football is a state of emotions, of feelings, logically, when one generates those emotions and generates those feelings, it is always much easier to prepare for a match and it is easier to perform at the level that we all want. For us, tomorrow is an important match. In our minds, we have to be focused against an opponent, the only team that has beaten us in Ligue 1. The healthiest and most important way to prepare for a game is to go at full strength tomorrow, to be focused on the performance we have to do. Of course, winning the game is the goal and that will be the best preparation to get to Tuesday in the best conditions”.

Daniel: “I think that when a midfielder, like Danilo, scores goals, he gives the impression that he plays a more offensive role. There have been specific situations that have made him take advantage of situations and score goals. Danilo’s work is very important, like other defensive players, who give balance to the team in defensive transitions and the positioning that he has. Happy with his performance. When he scores goals, he has a different visibility. And with these goals, that visibility has changed.”

Mbappe: “He is a player who said it himself, he can play in any position. He is a footballer who cannot be pigeonholed into a single position. He has to feel free for all the positions. We like the exchange of positions, the ability to have mobility. Kylian is a player who feels good, he is a player who has to feel the freedom of movement to give his best on the pitch. That is discovered over time and we try to give him, contribute to him from our offensive set-up or our system, the possibility that he can find spaces. He is lethal both on the right, as well as on the left or the center. We have already seen that on the right he has won a World Cup, in Monaco he played as a second striker and in PSG he acted as a left winger. He can shine completely normally.”

Channel Neymar’s desire to play: “It’s clear. He already has the experience of having been injured in these types of commitments. He has the experience and maturity to manage it in the best way. Channeling the energy, enhancing it and always wanting to be in the best conditions, so that when he has the chance to play he will perform at his best”.

The improvement of the game automatisms: “The goal is to improve. The processes are not always mathematical, they appear and many times spontaneously, these processes appear when you least expect it. Against Lille we raised the level of availability in possession and without possession we exerted good pressure against Lille. That gives a good sign for us, that we are able to get up over time. The work begins to show. We enter some decisive months, in a few months in which we have to be in the best conditions in the competition that the club dreams of. We hope to be up to the task.”