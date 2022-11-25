The figure of the five-time world champion suffered an ankle injury in the game against Serbia and the studies showed that he will be absent in the remainder of the group stage. The ‘Canarinha’ doctors ensured his presence for the round of 16. Danilo, the team’s right-back, will also be low.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Neymar is often the target of fouls and foul play from opponents due to his skill and fantasizing style when he has the ball at his feet. As a receiver of repeated fouls, he has been pegged as a malingerer. However, in the clash last Thursday against Serbia, the Brazilian ‘crack’ was the victim of opponent kicks.

For this reason, in the game he was replaced in the second half and left the field without being able to walk normally. Brazil’s concern was confirmed: Neymar has a sprain and will be out of the clashes against Switzerland and Cameroon.

As reported by Rodrigo Lamar, the ‘Scratch’ doctor, he asserted that with “security” he will not be against the Swiss and although he said that they will be “cautious”, the information indicates that he will not play against the Africans either.

“He will undergo treatment to try to get them fit so they can play in the World Cup again,” he added.

The inflamed ankle for which Neymar will miss the games with Switzerland and Cameroon. © Molly Darlington / Reuters

After the game, the ’10’ from Brazil posted a positive message on their social networks for the 2-0 victory over Serbia. “Tough match, but it was important to win. Congratulations team, first step taken… six to go ”, he celebrated.

Neymar has a disastrous history with injuries in the World Cup. In 2014, when Brazil was the host, he suffered a fracture of one of his vertebrae after Colombian Camilo Zúñiga kneed him in the back.

The bad news for coach Tité does not end there. Lamar also announced that Danilo, the starting right-back, will be sidelined for the same time as ‘Ney’ and they will wait for his return in the knockout phases.

For their part, the winger Anthony and the attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá have symptoms of illness and it is very likely that they will not be part of the second day either.

with Reuters