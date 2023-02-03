PARIS (Reuters) – Paris Saint-Germain will be without Neymar when they face Toulouse in the Ligue 1 on Saturday after the Brazilian striker has been ruled out with muscle pain.

“After some pain in the abductor muscle, Neymar is still recovering and training individually,” PSG said in a statement. “He will resume training with the team early next week.”

PSG are also without Kylian Mbappé, who will be sidelined for three weeks with a thigh injury and will even miss the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich on February 14.

“The absence of Neymar and Kylian is obviously a shame because the three front men are linking up well,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.

“It will be up to those who play alongside Leo (Lionel Messi) to seize the opportunity.”

PSG top the standings with 51 points from 21 games, five points clear of second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot)