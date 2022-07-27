Spain.- The mess you have Neymar For years he has followed him everywhere, now the PSG striker has been summoned along with his parents, former directors Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell to a trial in Spain due to irregularities in the contract that all these parties signed between 2011 and 2013 with which the Brazilian was finally signed to Barcelona. Said trial will take place from October 17 to 31, 2022, days before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

As reported by EFE, the soccer player’s trial will have seven sessions where the penalties that all parties now face will be discussed, ranging from five years in prison for corruption and fraud in the aforementioned contract that was generated between the years 2011 and 2013 with which Neymar was hired, who came from Saints of Brazil.

According to the follow-up of the case, everything was started by DIS, who was the company that had 40% of the player’s economic rights since 2009. Given this, after negotiating with the Barcelona where many millions of euros were handled, the company only received 6.8 million of the little more than 85 million that Barcelona paid for which DIS decided to take legal action for payment, now they ask for compensation for damages of 150 million euros and 5 years in prison for the player and 8 for those who were president of the Club at that time as Sandro Rossell Y Joseph Maria Bartomeu.

Those who have also been affected by this situation are Neymar’s parents who are also looking for them to go to jail. In this case, it is the prosecution who ask for 1 to 2 years in prison for corruption. He joins them in negotiating the sale of his son to Barcelona for which they would also be forced to pay a fine.

This demand could bring many problems to the player in case an agreement is not reached before the start of the World Cup and it is that, as has been announced, no footballer can be part of the fair if he has a legal pending with the authorities , in this case there is a lawsuit for corruption against him, so if a resolution is not reached before the start of the World Cup, he could be left out, the same case that the Argentine Rodrigo de Paul is experiencing, who has a lawsuit from his ex-wife and if it is not resolved, the World Cup will be lost.