(Reuters) – Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team player Neymar will be summoned to testify as a witness in an investigation into loan sharking, receiving jewelry and precious stones and money laundering carried out by the Civil Police of the Federal District, the Federal District said. corporation this Friday.

The subpoena is the result of the Huitaca operation, which this Friday arrested three people accused of belonging to a criminal association for carrying out these crimes, seized assets of the accused and blocked their bank accounts.

Neymar will be summoned to testify because, according to the Civil Police of the federal capital, he acquired jewelry from one of the targets of this Friday’s operation.

“The police authority of Corpatri (Coordination for the Repression of Property Crimes) informs that it will arrange for the subpoena of the Brazilian soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, 30 years old, to, as a witness, provide information about two jewels acquired from one of the targets. today’s operation,” police said.

When contacted, Neymar’s press office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the subpoena.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Editing by Alexandre Caverni)