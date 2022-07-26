The Brazilian Neymar, the Argentine Leo Messi and the Spanish Pablo Sarabia scored in the rout of Paris Saint Germain (2-6) over Gamba Osaka in the third and last friendly of the French team on their Japanese tour, played at the Panasonic Stadium in Suita.

The Spanish international, as in the previous match against Urawa Red Diamonds, was in charge of opening the scoring (m.28).

The penalty that Neymar invented and the referee ‘bought’

Neymar widened the gap with a maximum penalty (m.32), in a very controversial move, in which criticism against the Brazilian intensified again.

Two minutes earlier, Neymar jumped into the area after a rival’s attempted tackle, but failed to touch him. The referee bought the gunner’s theater and sanctioned the maximum penalty.

The replay of the official broadcast of the match showed that, in the shot at ground level, Neymar did not receive any blows.

Returning to the game, Keisuke Korokawa closed the gap (m.34), the Portuguese Nuno Mendes (m.37) and Messi (m.40) placed the 1-4 at halftime.

The new coach of the Parisian squad, Christophe Galtier, formed the starting lineup with Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes, Sarabia, Messi and Neymar.

The Brazilian completed his particular double, again to the center of Messi, at match time. It was the moment when the changes began at PSG. Leandro Paredes, Kylian Mbappé and Juan Bernat entered, and later Kehrer, Kalimuendo, Mauro Icardi, Diallo, Ebimbe, Danilo and Gueye.

Gamba Osaka, who also changed practically their entire eleven, eased the defeat with a goal from Hiroto Yamani (m.70), but there was still time for Mbappé to put the finishing touch by converting a penalty.

This was PSG’s Japanese tour

PSG thus closes its tour of Japan with a trio of victories, 2-1 against Kawasaki Frontale (2-1), 3-0 against Spanish Ricardo Rodríguez’s Urawa and 6-2 against Gamba Osaka.

SPORTS

with Eph