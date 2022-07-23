The Brazilian forward of the Paris SG, Neymar, affirmed this Saturday in Saitama (Japan) that He wants to stay at the French capital club despite much speculation about his future.

“I still want to stay at the club”, declared the player, after his team’s victory against Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0), on PSG’s pre-season tour in Japan.

“Until now, the club has not said anything, so I don’t know what their plans are for me,” he added.

Neymar’s future

The future of Neymar, who arrived in Paris in 2017 from FC Barcelona for 220 million euros (224 million dollars), has been the subject of many rumors since the arrival of a new sports managementembodied in the football adviser, the Portuguese Luis Campos, and the coach Christophe Galtier, accompanied by the statements of the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, about the end of the period of “sequins” in the club.

Neymar, who comes from a disappointing season in Paris (13 goals and 8 assists in 28 games), extended his contract in 2021 until 2025 and he himself activated two clauses that allow him to extend his stay two additional seasons (2027), according to L’ Equip.

Questioned a little earlier about Neymar’s future, coach Christophe Galtier had explained that the player seems “very happy” since the resumption of training, remaining evasive about the continuation of the Parisian career of the star of the Brazilian seleçao.

“What can happen in the near future in the closing of the market, I don’t know”said the technician. “It is announced that he is leaving, it is announced that he is staying. I have not spoken to Ney about this aspect. But it does not seem to me that he is disturbed by what can be said about him and his situation at the club, by his joy in training and playing Galtier explained. A day after his nomination, Galtier had expressed his desire for Neymar to continue in his squad.

“Obviously, I want Neymar to continue, because when you have world-class players, it’s better to have them with you than against them,” the coach had said on July 5.

The DT has nothing clear

However, Christophe Galtier, the coach who replaced the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, once again questioned the continuity of the Brazilian star.

“I don’t know what will happen in the near future, when the transfer market ends, I don’t know,” said the coach in statements collected by RMC Sports. And he added: “It is said that he will leave, it is said that he will stay… I have not spoken with him about this issue and therefore I do not know what will happen.

In addition, he referred to the footballer’s work. “Ney is working well since he started the preseason, I think he is happy. I don’t see him worried about everything that can be said about him, about his situation at the club. From what I see in training, with the joy with which he works, I don’t see him worried”.

AFP

