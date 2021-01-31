Neymar has expressed his intention to renew with Paris Saint-Germain and, in addition, he has wished that Kylian Mbappé also continue in the French champion., The Brazilian star said this Sunday in an interview with French television TF1.

“I am very happy now. The situation has changed a lot, I can’t really say why. I feel good, I have adapted and I am calmer. I’m very happy here and I want to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, ”the 28-year-old Brazilian player told the ‘Sept à Huit’ program.

I hope Kylian wants to stay too. It’s what all the fans want, we want Paris to continue being a great team and I want to continue doing what I’ve always done, playing football and being happy, which is the most important thing, “added one of the team’s stars. Now the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino trains, replacing the German Thomas Tuchel, signed in turn by Chelsea.

The most expensive player in history, transferred for 222 million euros by Barcelona to PSG in 2017, negotiates with the club in the French capital to extend his contract. So far, the two sides have been optimistic about this negotiation.

Mbappé, Florentino Pérez’s firm desire to strengthen Real Madrid next season, is in a similar situation, but the 22-year-old world champion says he is in a moment of “reflection” on his future.

“We have a sibling relationship. I am the oldest and we really like to play together. I like to get the best of him. He is a golden boy, I call him ‘Golden Boy’ since he is really worth gold, he has a huge heart, also off the field of play. Is incredible. Smile, laugh, we are a lot alike », said ‘Ney’.

These words come a few days after Neymar’s birthday, on February 5, which he usually celebrates in a big way, sometimes generating controversy. “The party is an occasion to relax, to enjoy, which I will never give up,” he defended himself.