Perfect days are those that Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint Germain lives. After beating Barcelona 4-1 at the Camp Nou, with a luxurious performance with Kylian Mbappé scoring three goals and being the solo star of the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Terça complete hein … vitória PSG ea saída do Nego say 😜 what a day friends – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) February 16, 2021

The great absence from the match was Neymar: on the 10th he suffered a left adductor injury and is still recovering to return to the starting team. “He is very sad because he was very excited to return to Barcelona. We lose an important player like Neymar: on the field and what he transmits to teammates and opponents. We hope he can get to the second leg against Barça, we have that hope,” he said days prior to the meeting the Argentine coach.

While there is speculation that he is in the second leg, the Qatar Today site, which has a connection to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the sheikh who changed the history of PSG, said that Neymar will renew his contract for four more seasons, until 2026.

Good relationship. Since 2017, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Neymar began the project of taking PSG to the top. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel BONAVENTURE

The negotiations are being carried out by Leonardo, the club’s sporting director, and he advanced favorably for his compatriot to continue in the club’s project that is to win the Champions League for the first time in its history.

Lonely. Lionel Messi changed his shirt with Mauro Icardi and withdrew more than angry after the defeat received. REUTERS / Albert Gea

There is also speculation about the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris. Having in their ranks his Brazilian friend and also his teammates from the Argentine National Team, Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes, they could tempt Barcelona’s best player, who seems to have the hours counted in Spain.