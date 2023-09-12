With swords, amulets and a rag doll, A dozen Peruvian shamans carried out a ritual this Monday to “neutralize” the game of the Brazilian goalscorer

Neymarwho will lead the Seleçao’s attack against Peru this Tuesday in Lima for the second date of the South American qualifier.

Wearing colorful traditional woolen outfits, The ten indigenous people of the mountains, jungle and coast of Peru prayed to ‘Tayta Inti’ (Father Sun) and cast spells in favor of the Inca painting.

“We have neutralized Neymar by tying his feet. We have tied him so that he does not have physique, does not run and does not play well,” shaman Félix Rondán told AFP.

Anti-Neymar rituals

A colorful traditional altar was erected on one side of the National Stadium with amulets, swords, flags and photographs of players from both teams. The healers used a brown rag doll that they placed over a photograph of Neymar, to which they tied the left leg and placed a steel sword on the right.

Photo: See also They release the Spaniard held on a boat in Peru by indigenous people who were protesting an oil spill Sebastiao Moreira. Efe

“We have done a special ritual so that his mind becomes clouded and he cannot specify what he is looking for, which are goals,” shaman Walter Alarcón told AFP while performing the ancestral spell aimed at nullifying the enemy’s effectiveness.

The healers also placed thorn plants and sea shells in the photographs of Richarlison, Casemiro and Fernando Diniz. The shamans held up a soccer ball and a shirt with the number 9, belonging to the Peruvian striker and scorer Paolo Guerrero. “Peru is going to have a favorable result, we see a tie. The match will be difficult,” said Alarcón.

One of the shamans blew a conch shell as a trumpet at the beginning of the ceremony at the stadium where both teams will face each other on Tuesday night. “We have performed the previous ritual taking ayahuasca,” added Alarcón.

Ayahuasca is a traditional drink from the Amazon extracted from a vine of the same name, also known as “spirit rope”, which produces hallucinogenic effects. Brazil leads the pre-World Cup standings with 3 points (+4 in goal difference), followed by Uruguay and Argentina. Peru adds a point after drawing with visiting Paraguay.

AFP

More sports news