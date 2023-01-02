Neymar unexpectedly traveled to Brazil: what is the reason?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
This was one of the photos shared by Neymar to remember him.
Instagram: @neymarjr
The Brazilian left, for the moment, his training sessions with PSG.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 2, 2023, 07:02 A.M.
The front of the PSG, Neymar, he left paris at any moment and went to his country, Brazilto attend the funeral of the star ‘pele‘, which will take place this Tuesday in Santos.
This was confirmed by the gala press this Monday first thing in the morning, information that has echoed around the world.
Neymar was not in his team’s first game in 2023, the same as the Argentine Lionel Messiwhich must be incorporated into training in the coming days.
Absent
Both South American players were absent in the game that PSG lost 3-1 with Lens on matchday 17.
The Brazilian was low because he paid a suspension date. Neymar asked for permission and went to bid farewell to his greatest idol.
Santos was the club where ‘Pelé’ and Neymar were formed.
Sports
