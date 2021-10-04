Ghostly Sunday in Rennes with PSG, to the point of giving way to Mauro Icardi, Neymar fell back into his nocturnal ways. The party is over in Paris.

Five days after a brilliant victory against Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain fell for the first time this season, it was Sunday noon in Rennes. If PSG could have made the difference in the first period, the rest of the match was more complicated for Mauricio Pochettino’s players. And if in the Parisian collective, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi tried to avoid defeat, it is an understatement to say that Neymar seemed to be on another planet. Never in the game, missing a huge opportunity, the Brazilian foiled for 76 minutes, before the Parisian coach decided the joke was over and it was time to replace Neymar with Mauro Icardi.

Neymar when you have to play on Sunday noon: pic.twitter.com/psFBryZkHm – Winamax Sport (@WinamaxSport) October 3, 2021

Impassive on the bench of Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar had only to look at his statistics in order to understand the extent of the disaster concerning him. 22 balls lost, a single shot and not on target, 75.4% of successful passes against 93.8% for Kylian Mbappé and above all an absence of rhythm that jumped out in everyone’s eyes, even though Neymar physically seems to have recovered its ideal silhouette. In the wake of this defeat of PSG in Rennes, and the Neymar fiasco, Mauricio Pochettino did not want to shoot the Brazilian ambulance, yet the Argentine coach had plenty.

Fashion show and model birthday, Neymar loves Paris

Because this week, and in the wake of the victory of Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City in the Champions League, Neymar has fallen back into his faults. Where Kylian Mbappé, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi or even Angel Di Maria offered themselves a little evening in the capital, Friday, the Brazilian star allowed himself a double dose. In addition to his presence at the birthday of a French model with some of his teammates, photos having testified to this festive evening, Neymar was also present at a fashion show of the Balmain brand on Wednesday evening, and participated in the after , just like Marco Verratti to be precise concerning the evenings of the footballers of the PSG.

#Neymar #Mbappe #Verratti (and Lavezzi mdr) spent the evening together at Cindy Bruna’s birthday… For the most skeptical, we can see that there are 0 worries between Ney and Kyky !! 😂 🤙🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Ti9XgKDe59 – PSG WORLD NATION ™ ️ (@PSG_WorldNation) October 2, 2021

In other words, between the end of the match against Pep Guardiola’s team, and the greening of Saturday, Neymar offered himself two parties and two late returns at home. So yes, footballers obviously have the right to have a normal life when they are not at work, but Neymar knows better than anyone that his style of play is physically demanding and that he must follow certain rules. . If the health crisis had lowered night temptations, the return to normal seems to be paying also for the Brazilian striker of PSG.

Play Sunday at 1 p.m., not a schedule for Neymar. Even more with big evenings during the week … #SRFCPSG – Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) October 3, 2021

After the defeat in Rennes, the critics have obviously not failed against Neymar, and some have directly pointed the finger at these two night outings of the week. “ Seeing him go out this week, Tuesday, after Manchester City, attend a fashion show or participate in the birthday of a model friend the days after cannot explain everything but offers elements of understanding to better analyze his physical difficulties from yesterday », Explains Hugo Delom, journalist for L’Equipe. And he was not the only one to point the finger at Neymar’s concerns. “ Play Sunday at 1 p.m., not a schedule for Neymar. Even more with big evenings during the week “, Launched Nabil Djellit, while Mathieu Faure ironically:” Physical condition of return from parties for Neymar. Yes, plural evenings. “