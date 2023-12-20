The Brazilian star Neymar He will miss the 2024 Copa América, which will be held in the United States between next June and July, due to the serious injury to his left knee he suffered in October, the Brazil national team doctor said on Tuesday.

“He won't have time (to recover to play the tournament), it's too early. It's not worth burning through the stages to recover early and take unnecessary risks,” he said. Rodrigo Lasmar in an interview with the Brazilian Rádio 98 fm.

Lasmar, who at the beginning of November operated on '10' in a clinic in Belo Horizonte, in the southeast of Brazil, assured that the recovery should take at least nine months, so “the expectation” is that the attacker will return to the field only in August. “We need to be patient. Talking about returning before nine months is premature, that is the world's concept for a ligament recovery,” he added.

Neymar, 31, suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee on October 17, during the 2-0 defeat of the 'Seleção' against Uruguay in Montevideo, for the fourth day of the South American World Cup qualifying round. North American 2026.

The Saudi Al-Hilal player, whose career has been hampered by injuries, left the field of play crying and on a stretcher. The illness, one of the most serious for a footballer, raised alarms about his future, although Lasmar assured that the historic scorer of the five-time world champions will be able to return at a high level.

“The expectation is that after that time he will be fully recovered, ready to return to play at a high level, with high performance, without any type of restrictions,” he stated. The specialist said that the recovery of the former Barcelona player in Spain and PSG in France is progressing “very well.” Since the injury, 'Ney' has shared images of his recovery on social media, which he is carrying out in Brazil.

Neymar's pain

“A month of crying and a lot of pain. I keep going,” he wrote this Tuesday on his Instagram account, along with a video in which he is seen walking with crutches and complaining while an assistant makes movements on his leg.

