Thursday, July 13, 2023
Neymar throws the house out the window for his latest whim: millionaire new watch

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 13, 2023
in Sports
Neymar throws the house out the window for his latest whim: millionaire new watch

neymar

Neymar.

Neymar.

The Brazilian star has already returned to Paris for training at PSG:

Paris Saint-Germain begins preseason training on Tuesday with
neymarbut without the internationals called up in June, including Kylian Mbappé.

Neymar thus ended a hectic vacation in which he was again and again in controversy due to his controversies.

In addition to the environmental fines he received for his mansion in Brazil, his parties, versions of infidelity to his partner and even a fight at a concert are added.

Neymar’s watch

Neymar’s new controversy comes from his whims. To his usual spending on properties and his parties now is added the purchase of a luxurious and millionaire watch.

It is a model Richard Mille 68-01 Cyril Kongowhich is valued at 1.5 million euros.

It is an exclusive copy of which there are only 30 units worldwide. In fact, Neymar’s has been painted by hand by the graffiti artist Cyril Phan.

THE Brazilian has a wide collection of luxury watches. He has a Rolex for 17,000 euros, an ‘Eye of the Tiger’ Daytona valued at 400,000 euros, another Richard Mille 052 Tourbillon Skul for 1.6 million euros and two more Daytonas valued at 100,000 and 24,000 euros.

