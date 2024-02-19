The Brazilian footballer Neymar He is out of competition due to the delicate knee injury he suffered with the Brazil National Team. Meanwhile, he does not forget his past at PSG.

The striker, who plays in Arab football, had a controversial reaction on social networks, stating that before his departure everything was quite bad at the club.

In a post on Instagram from the 'jogada ensaiada' account, the footballer made a like that sparked controversy, in a post referring to Kylian Mbappé's departure from PSG.

“No player should be superior to an institution. PSG, an example of football management. They knew how to bring together the best players and had the best team on the planet. When the team began to perform well, the ego of 'a certain Frenchman' began to disturb the atmosphere. Mbappé began to feel excluded, the majority of the team spoke Spanish and he threatened to leave the team. In order not to lose their precious Mbappé, PSG began to sell those who did not agree with Mbappé's thinking and brought in “the French players he wanted. After doing everything possible to make everything go the way he wanted, Mbappé informed PSG that he would leave the club for free at the end of the season. And in the end, this is what PSG is left with,” he says. the publication that received the 'like' from Neymar.

Mbappé's departure

Mbappé announced during training this Friday to his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates his decision to leave the team this summer, as had been leaked the day before to the French press, according to the RMC Sport network.

The announcement of the Parisian '7' to the rest of the players occurred, according to that medium, just before the preparation session that took place in the sports city of Poissy, before the team's trip to play the league duel against the Nantes this Saturday.

Although the news, although to a certain extent expected, generated a real information storm on Thursday, PSG coach Luis Enrique assured in a press conference after training that the atmosphere this Friday in Poissy was the usual one. “Normal and ordinary, no news,” said the Spanish coach, who refused to make any assessments about Mbappé's progress until the club and the player officially position themselves.

SPORTS AND EFE

