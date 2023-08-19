Sunday, August 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Neymar: this was the sensational presentation of Al Hilal, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Neymar: this was the sensational presentation of Al Hilal, video

Close


Close

neymar

Neymar.

Neymar.

The Brazilian is another of Saudi Arabia’s soccer stars.

He al hilal held his big party in Riyadh this Saturday by presenting the Brazilian player neymar and the moroccan Yassine Bono like its big stars and last two signings from the Saudi club.

See also  Carlos Ramírez, third in the Papendal BMX World Cup

in the stadium King Fahad In the Saudi capital, the almost 60,000 seats were full to see Neymar’s presentation, although the Moroccan international made a brief appearance earlier to say that Al Hilal is “a title team and hopes to help the club continue to win more trophies.” .
(Luis Díaz continues on a roll: see the spectacular goal against Bournemouth!) (Luis Díaz sets off the alarms in the Colombian National Team, he left due to a nuisance)

Crazy

After Bono, who also arrived this week in Riyadh from Sevilla, Neymar followed as the big star of the night, and his face was even projected on a hologram in the city’s sky.

Neymar, with the number 10 shirt, said in Spanish that he is “very happy” about this “new challenge” of playing in the Saudi league.

“We are going to enjoy ourselves, we are going to be happy and I am going to do everything possible for this club,” he assured on the pitch, while the journalist translated into Arabic and the crowd immediately cheered the Brazilian.
(What is known about the bullet attack on the truck of Iago Falque, player of America)

See also  Luis Díaz: Liverpool, 130 years of royalty in English football

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Neymar #sensational #presentation #Hilal #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cabbage superpowers

Cabbage superpowers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result