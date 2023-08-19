Neymar: this was the sensational presentation of Al Hilal, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Brazilian is another of Saudi Arabia’s soccer stars.
He al hilal held his big party in Riyadh this Saturday by presenting the Brazilian player neymar and the moroccan Yassine Bono like its big stars and last two signings from the Saudi club.
in the stadium King Fahad In the Saudi capital, the almost 60,000 seats were full to see Neymar’s presentation, although the Moroccan international made a brief appearance earlier to say that Al Hilal is “a title team and hopes to help the club continue to win more trophies.” .
Crazy
After Bono, who also arrived this week in Riyadh from Sevilla, Neymar followed as the big star of the night, and his face was even projected on a hologram in the city’s sky.
Neymar, with the number 10 shirt, said in Spanish that he is “very happy” about this “new challenge” of playing in the Saudi league.
“We are going to enjoy ourselves, we are going to be happy and I am going to do everything possible for this club,” he assured on the pitch, while the journalist translated into Arabic and the crowd immediately cheered the Brazilian.
