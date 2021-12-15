This Tuesday, December 14, Netflix released the preview of what will be the documentary series of the talented footballer Neymar Jr. The athlete will debut on the streaming platform with a material that will tell about his personal and professional life.

Neymar was placed in position 16 of the Balloon of Gold. Photo: ESPN

Neymar has captivated young and old and now with this Netflix production, which promises to develop different aspects of the player, his followers and football fans will get to know more about one of the best in the world on the playing field.

The audiovisual title is Neymar: the perfect chaos and, according to the official synopsis, it shows “the personal side of soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior”. In addition, he explores “in depth his career, from his rise to fame in the Santos Futebol Clube and his glory days in the Barcelona, up to its ups and downs in Brazil national team and in the Paris Saint-Germain”.

Image of Neymar in the advance of Neymar: the perfect chaos. Photo: Netflix

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is directed by David Charles Rodrigues and is divided into three parts. In addition, it has the presence of other sports figures such as David Beckham, Lionel messi, Kylian Mbappé and many more, who will tell what Neymar represents in the history of football.

Curiously, this is not the first time we have seen Neymar on Netflix, as he had short appearances in the popular and successful Spanish series La casa de papel. However, this is a completely different opportunity, as the story will focus on him as the main character in his life.

Neymar declared himself a number one fan of La casa de papel. For this reason, he had some brief appearances in the Spanish series. Photo: Netflix

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos will premiere on January 25, 2022 on the Netflix streaming service.

‘Neymar: the perfect chaos’: official preview