Last Tuesday, January 25, the documentary premiered on Netflix Neymar: the perfect chaos, which reviews the career of the Brazilian player for Paris Saint-Germain. This new original production of the streaming platform tackles, in just three chapters of 50 to 60 minutes each , different stages: from the footballer’s beginnings in his native Brazil to some of the moments he has lived with the PSG, his current team.

What is the documentary about?

This series shows us a still little-known side of Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known as Neymar Jr. or simply Neymar, and rescues much of the history of the player, his rise to fame and the controversies that have marked his career.

This three-part documentary series, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, shows the personal side of the soccer star and explores his career in depth, from his rise to fame at Santos Futebol Clube and his glory days at FC Barcelona , to his ups and downs in the Brazil team and his current moment in Paris Saint-Germain.

But that’s not all, since the documentary reveals the lucrative marketing business that revolves around the star, (managed by his own father). In addition to having interviews with soccer stars, such as David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé , among many others.

tense moment

One of the strongest themes that can be seen in the program is a tense conversation between Neymar and his father, which takes place after it is touched the rape accusation case that the player had against him a few years ago.

In the conversation, Neymar’s father is heard saying: “I want you to understand that you don’t have to take any more risks. What I want to tell you is that if something happens to you, my main concern is that all our efforts to build your image will be lost”, to which the player replies: “Yeah, but I don’t agree with how you talk to people. I’m not talking about what just happened. It is in general, I do not agree. Sometimes you are too aggressive.”

Neymar, the perfect chaos rescues much of the history of the player, his rise to fame and the controversies that have marked his career. Photo: Netflix.

