Tuesday, August 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Neymar: the novel is over, he is a new Al-Hilal player, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Neymar: the novel is over, he is a new Al-Hilal player, video

Close


Close

neymar

Neymar.

Neymar.

The club confirmed it this Tuesday.

the club de Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal announced this Tuesday the signing of the Brazilian forward of the Paris SG Neymarwho leaves French Ligue 1 after six seasons to become one of the new stars of the Saudi championship along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

See also  Elodie white slip (and no bra): photo-gossip. Sweet news with Iannone

“I’m here in Saudi Arabia, I’m from Al-Hilal,” the 31-year-old Brazilian declared in English at the end of a video posted by his new club on the X social network, formerly Twitter.
(Jorelyn Carabalí: a short life marked by tragedies) (Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Marti go to live near their main enemy)

Goals

“It is always difficult to say goodbye to a player as exceptional as Neymar, one of the best in the world,” he declared for his part. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, in a statement published on the website of the club in the French capital.

“I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain and what he has brought to our club and the project over the last six years,” he said.

And he added: “We have lived great moments and Neymar will always be part of our history. I want to thank Neymar and his family,” added the Qatari leader.

In six seasons at PSG, in which he was plagued by various injuries, Neymar signed 118 goals in 173 games. He won five French leagues and three French Cups, although he failed to lead PSG to the title in the Champions League.
(Jorelyn Carabalí leaves a heartbreaking message for the death of her brother)

See also  Why is Father's Day celebrated on March 19 in Spain?

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Neymar #AlHilal #player #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Ukraine, they complained about the problems due to Russian drones

In Ukraine, they complained about the problems due to Russian drones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result