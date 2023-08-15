Neymar: the novel is over, he is a new Al-Hilal player, video

the club de Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal announced this Tuesday the signing of the Brazilian forward of the Paris SG Neymarwho leaves French Ligue 1 after six seasons to become one of the new stars of the Saudi championship along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

“I’m here in Saudi Arabia, I’m from Al-Hilal,” the 31-year-old Brazilian declared in English at the end of a video posted by his new club on the X social network, formerly Twitter.

“It is always difficult to say goodbye to a player as exceptional as Neymar, one of the best in the world,” he declared for his part. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, in a statement published on the website of the club in the French capital.

“I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain and what he has brought to our club and the project over the last six years,” he said.

And he added: “We have lived great moments and Neymar will always be part of our history. I want to thank Neymar and his family,” added the Qatari leader.

In six seasons at PSG, in which he was plagued by various injuries, Neymar signed 118 goals in 173 games. He won five French leagues and three French Cups, although he failed to lead PSG to the title in the Champions League.

