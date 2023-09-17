Riyadh (AFP)

Brazilian Neymar, the star of Al Hilal Club, paved the way to competing with his counterparts from the elite players of the world, in the Saudi Football League, and shared the stardom of the sixth round with the Portuguese star of Al-Nasr, Cristiano Ronaldo, after the former contributed to making four of his team’s six goals, while “The Don” grabbed the top scorers’ list. In a new chapter of excitement.

Only four minutes were enough for the former Paris Saint-Germain star to make a magical start with Al Hilal, which rained rain on its rival, Riyadh, regaining the lead from the clutches of the “Jeddah Tigers,” whose French star, Karim Benzema, led them to a difficult victory over Al Akhdoo.

While Al-Ahly Jeddah regained its strong presence after the five-point “setback” against Al-Fateh, seizing an exciting victory from the “hard-working” cooperation, Al-Nassr achieved its fourth victory in a row, continuing to compensate for its stumble in the first two rounds, and maintaining a high scoring pace, of which Al-Raed was the last victim, after opening his net. For a hat-trick shared, in succession, by Senegalese Sadio Mane, returning Brazilian Anderson Talisca, and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who topped the scorers with seven goals, ahead of his colleague Mane and Al Hilal captain Salem Al-Dosari, each with six goals.

Just a week after he rose to the top scorer for the “Samba” national team with 79 goals, surpassing the “black jewel” Pele, and in the presence of his father, family and friends, Neymar (31 years old) continued his artistic glow, confirming his full readiness for the AFC Champions League competition that “The Leader” begins. Monday » against Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Namangan, in search of a fifth title to strengthen its record in the continental championship.

After he was reassured that his team had advanced with a clean double, and to the sound of the cheers of the Hilal fans, Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus brought on his talented star in the 64th minute instead of his compatriot Delgado, and it was only four minutes before Neymar began to spread his magic touches, making, passing, and shooting, which resulted in a quadruple. Translated twice by Nasser Al-Dosari, Malcolm, and Salem Al-Dosari.

The former French star of Paris Saint-Germain, Spanish Barcelona, ​​and Santos previously said in a brief video broadcast on Al Hilal’s page on the X Twitter platform: “Very happy with the first appearance, and with the decisive pass, and also happy with the first victory. We are together, and I will see you next time.”

According to Jesus, the fans played a remarkable role in Neymar’s brilliance. “The great support and interaction provided by our fans is positive and influential and motivates all players, whether Neymar or others.”

The great public embrace of Neymar also received the attention of the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, which said, “Chants of the player’s name were heard in the stands, and a banner was raised bearing a picture of him with the phrase: Brazil’s best scorers of all time.”

Between the hammer of the disappointing international break for the Saudi national team under the leadership of its new coach, the Italian Roberto Mancini, and the anvil of four clubs starting their journey in the Champions League, questions raised by the Italian newspaper “Tuttosport” about the disappointing start of the former “Azzuri” coach, saying that “Mancini’s beginning in… His new adventure was not successful, and he has great work ahead of him, especially since he needs to find the right elements in a league that has many foreign players.” The “Green” team had lost in friendly matches to Costa Rica and South Korea, respectively.

But the large number of foreign players contributes to raising the level of the local player, according to the federation’s president, Yasser Al-Meshal, “In the World Cup, the Saudi national team players participated the least in their leagues, and despite that, they performed at very high levels against Argentina and Poland. The presence of this number of foreigners raised the player’s pace.” Saudi Arabia in a big way.”

While several clubs, led by Al-Ittihad, are suffering from the issue of registering only eight foreigners out of nine, Al-Meshal indicated that “the Al-Ittihad is studying this matter in detail, especially since there are different opinions, including those who support raising the number and others demanding that it be reduced in the future.”

In light of the speculation regarding the excluded ninth player, Al-Ittihad won three valuable points from Al-Akhdoum in a match that its Portuguese coach, Nuno Santo, described as “very difficult against an organized and strong defensive team,” refusing to reveal the identity of the player excluded from the team’s list, saying, “This is an internal matter that we keep to ourselves.” ».

In the most exciting and thrilling match of the round, Al-Ahly Jeddah star’s missile thwarted the Frenchman Alain Maximin’s “Remontada”, which Al-Taawoun was close to achieving after equalizing the score 2-2, so that “Al-Raqi” regained its march towards the lead, partnering with its rival, Al-Jeddawi, Al-Ittihad, in second place behind Al-Hilal.

The former Newcastle United star seemed happy to lead his team to victory, noting that he had begun to adapt well to the weather difference between Newcastle and Jeddah.

From Buraidah, Al-Alamy returned to Riyadh with several gains at Al-Raed’s expense. He continued his competition with the leading clubs, capitalizing on the brilliance of Ronaldo and Mane, and benefiting from the return of his star Talisca, who scored a world-class goal, reflecting his longing, as he said, to hug the net again after a month’s absence due to injury. .

Under the watchful eye of the presidential candidates for its new board of directors, Abdelaziz Al-Malik and Mohamed Al-Munjem, Al-Shabab healed its wounds with a first victory over Al-Fayhaa in the city of Al-Majmaa, with an orphan goal gifted by its Moroccan registrar, Romain Saiss.

The player, loaned from Qatar’s Al-Sadd, attributed his team’s first victory, after two draws and three losses, to spirit and desire. “The spirit changed. We had a great desire to achieve victory.”

In turn, the club’s executive director, Talal Al-Sheikh, stressed that the importance of winning over Al-Fayhaa goes beyond obtaining the three points, speaking about “the return of the club’s sheikh’s prestige in the Cup and Dignity match,” and stressing the continuation of Argentine coach Juan Brown at the helm of the team, succeeding the Dutch coach Marcel Kaiser. .