Key Alves: “Neymar proposed a threesome with my twin”

Key Alvesplayer of volleyballrecounted an alleged proposal of Neymar. “Do you know what she said? That she could have had a threesome with my twin sister”, the girl’s words, now star on Onlyfansduring the Brazilian Big Brother.

Keyla Alves added that she had returned to the sender the proposal that would have come from the PSG striker: “He was wrong about us.” And she stressed that if Neymar hadn’t hit on with her sister Keyt, she would have gone to Paris.

Who is Key Alves: stars of volleyball, TV and OnlyFans

Key Alves as said it is not only one volleyball champion, the 23-year-old plays as a libero and her last club was Osasco Volleyball Clube last season. But she has now become her influencers (7.6 million followers), star of TikTok and OnlyFans: “Like it or not, virtual platforms are my biggest income. I earn about 50 times more with them than with volleyball. And even more on OnlyFans because the monthly price is fixed,” she said. in the past. Specifying a concept: “I post professional photos on my OnlyFans page, but I don’t do nudity”. However, volleyball remains her great passion and she has sworn she will not stop. For the happiness of his fans…

