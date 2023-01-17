After PSG’s defeat against Rennes, Neymar was one of the greats pointed out by the French press, who qualified him with a poor 3 and a lapidary comment: “As against Angers in the middle of the week, the Brazilian went too low looking for balls and tried too many times to make the difference alone. The result was that he lost balls in difficult areas and almost never caused any danger in the Rennes area ”.

The discomfort from the injury suffered to his ankle during the World Cup in Qatar seems not to have completely disappeared since during the match against Angers where PSG won 2-0, he played full time but was seen limping continuously. Perhaps this partly explains why he has not recovered his best level.

In any case, the French press does not forgive and the journalist Daniel Riolo from RMC Sport criticized the footballer: “Do we realize that Neymar, in terms of hiring and salary, is the biggest failure in the history of football?”in reference to the transfer of the Brazilian bought for 222 million euros to Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

And he continued: “I can’t think of a bigger failure for what it cost, it’s horrible. The fact that he was fine in two games at the end of 2020 does not mean that he will save your life.

Neymar crying for the elimination of Brazil

Since PSG paid a record amount for the signing of Neymar Jr, they have not been able to win the Champions League, a trophy that obsesses Qatari owners. The club played the first final in its history in 2020, with good passages from the Brazilian star but could not against Bayern Munich, which was crowned champion 1-0.

In the latest edition of the top European tournament, PSG was left out in the round of 16 when they lost to Real Madrid. At that time, the newspaper Le Parisien ruled that the club “is going through the back door of the Champions League covered in ridicule.”

In the Parisian club’s first match after the defeat, where they beat Bordeaux 3-0, the public expressed their anger and repudiation against the brazilian star from the moment of warming up in the run-up to the match. Since then, Ney’s relationship with the Parisian fans has been distant and cold, as could be seen after the victory against Angers in Ligue 1 when the player left the pitch without greeting the fans.



The record that Neymar owns and neither Messi nor Mbappe have, is that of expulsions, since he joined PSG in 2017 he has been sent off 5 times. According to Opta, he is the player with the most red cards not only for PSG but also for Ligue 1. In the first match after the World Cup played against Strasbourg on December 28, the Brazilian received a red card in the 60th minute and was not in the defeat against Lens on the first day of the year. This encourages the feeling of the fans that the crack has no commitment to the team.

HEAVY REVIEW! 😮😮 The French journalist Daniel Riolo, from ‘RMC Sports’, has harshly criticized Neymar. The PSG 10 shirt played a terrible game in the defeat of his club against Rennes, during the French championship. pic.twitter.com/xcWKT6HqwZ — LANCE! (@lancenet) January 16, 2023

During the past European summer, after PSG tried to kick him out, Neymar changed his attitude, moving his vacation up a week and improving his performance with a good start to the season, accumulating 15 goals and 13 assists in 22 games. But the last games put the Parisian club on alert again. With a month to go before the match against Bayern Munich for the Champions League, the team that deprived PSG of winning the cup, it remains to be seen if the star picks up his performance for the remainder of the campaign.

