Neymar says he was thinking about leaving the Brazil national team after the defeat at the World Cup

Brazil captain Neymar spoke about his thoughts about leaving the national team after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Forward’s words leads ESPN with a link to CazeTV.

“Honestly, after the World Cup, I didn’t want to [продолжать играть за сборную]but then changed my mind because I’m very hungry. I didn’t want to experience the pain of defeat again, ”said the striker. He noted that the defeat at the World Cup was the worst in his life.

The Brazilian national team lost to the Croatian team in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Regular time ended with the score 0:0. Neymar scored in extra time, but then Bruno Petkovic equalized. As a result, the meeting ended with the victory of the Croats in the penalty shoot-out – 4:2.

Neymar has played for Brazil in three World Cups. At the 2014 tournament, the team took fourth place, in 2018 it reached the quarterfinals.