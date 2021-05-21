For weeks, different vaccines against Covid-19 are already in the hands of nurses from hundreds of countries to try to address the situation facing the world in general to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Different pharmaceutical companies have developed these doses in record time to try to stop the effects of a pandemic that is estimated to have taken up to 3.4 million lives worldwide. To try to keep the number from rising, countries vaccinate as fast as they can. The last to enter these vaccination lists was Neymar Jr.

The Brazilian soccer player shared the moment when they gave him the injection on his Instagram and showed his happiness for receiving it. “After so much waiting, my turn has come. What happiness. I hope that everything returns to normal as quickly as possible and that not only my country, Brazil, but the whole world can be vaccinated,” he wrote.

Brazil is precisely one of the countries where the pandemic is hitting the hardest. The South American country adds a total of 442,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and an average of cases in the last seven days that exceeds 64,000.

Change of ambassador

Neymar thus appears as one of the first soccer players to get vaccinated and try to get others to follow his example by making it public through social networks.

Alain Fischer, president of the Council of Orientation on the Vaccination Strategy in France, as stated by Le Parisien, had asked Kylian Mbappé to become one of the first footballers to be vaccinated to encourage the youngest in France to undergo the injection . Finally, it was his forward teammate who decided to take the step.

In France, 30% of the population is already vaccinated and the country has opened the vaccination process for all those of legal age, although it requires certain conditions. This Thursday, the French health department confirmed 133 deaths from Covid-19 and 19,050 new infections.