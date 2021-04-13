Paris Saint-Germain of the Qataris had to complete their most spectacular work to eliminate the current champion. He could score five goals if he had scored half the chances he generated, some after splendid plays. He lost by accident, just as he won the first leg. He qualified for the semifinals thanks to Neymar, author of the best game of his career in France, the unifier of his team, owner of the threads that governed a colossal tie.

Bayern have presented several better teams than this one. By category, by inventiveness, the version that won all the championships in dispute in Europe in the year of the plague, is among the most limited of the most successful in the history of the Bavarian club. Paradoxes of the pandemic. If Thiago Alcántara, its best midfielder, and Lewandowski, its scorer, are subtracted from that team, the result is a team stripped of all the weapons that traditionally tipped the clashes of the old European Cup. It was that depleted team that went to the Parque de los Príncipes to reverse the 2-3 of the first leg and the match that produced distilled the essence of its glory. If this Bayern is distinguished by something, it is by the infinite solidarity that makes its boys a torment for all its rivals.

Kimmich proclaimed that faith that pushes them to cross deserts. “We are going to eliminate PSG,” he said before traveling to Paris. The captain directed the first maneuvers of the game in a massive and exhaustive pressure on the French field. There was a significant amount of recklessness in an advance that, in the event of failure, exposed the entire phalanx to the speed of the fabulous blue attackers. During the first minutes there was a tactical engagement. A succession of individual sets around the Keylor area. Watchers against evaders, man against man. The invaders fought to impose their advance pressure, the locals to come out with the ball dominated, as Pochettino had asked them. The marks were drowning. There was no where to move. Kimmich and Alaba were not letting Neymar breathe, fixed on Bayern’s plan as the man who moved the machine, when the supporting actors emerged. Dagba, De María, Draxler, Danilo or Paredes gathered up the courage to connect passes towards the exit of the funnel. They didn’t give away a ball.

Aware that without the leadership of Marquinhos – injured – they could not resist locked in the barracks, the PSG players took a step forward and the game took on epic dimensions. Little by little, as the legs of Müller and Kimmich were exhausted, the ties on Neymar loosened and the Brazilian felt that his moment had come. With his right hand, with his left hand, driving, passing, dribbling, with bicycles or cow’s tails, on the straight track and on the deceptive path that runs between frivolity and viciousness, his magic drops impregnated all his companions and eroded the will of Bayern. When Di María added his left foot to the mix, PSG fell apart.

The tide reached Neuer’s neck. The goalkeeper made the first stop after an overflow from Mbappé and a shot from Neymar. He continued to derail a counterattack articulated by Di María that launched Mbappé to surpass Davies and assist Neymar. Again alone before the most brilliant of the executioners, Neuer stopped. The German goalkeeper, who in the following minutes took a shot from the Brazilian at the near post, starred in a prodigious performance with the help of wood. The posts repelled two more shots from Neymar.

Bayern seemed stunned when Alaba called for the ball in the lane of the ten. In the absence of resourceful midfielders, Bayern have great defenses and the Austrian, who played as a midfielder, ventured on the attack before the break, when his team was suffering the most. Associated with Coman, he overflowed Danilo and finished off with his soul. Keylor deflected the shot. The ball bounced up and in the aerial duel with Kimpembe Choupo-Moting prevailed. It was the typical trastero goal of this strange champion of everything in the era of empty stadiums.

Thrown to complete the comeback, Bayern left until their last breath. He percussed with tenacity, hung centers, finished in montonera and fell back in agony to keep his arch unbeaten as the minutes of the second half were consumed between claws from Mbappé – a goal was annulled for offside – and Neymar arrived until the goal line that, to the amazement of all except Neuer, always impassive, did not materialize in anything.

Bayern put in the effort. He has no more. Poetry was a thing of this protean PSG of Neymar and Mbappé forced to make the most complete match that he is remembered for.

