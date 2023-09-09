Al Hillal striker scored twice against the Bolivian team in this 6th and reached 79 goals with the yellow shirt

Striker Neymar, from Al-Hilal, scored twice in the match this Friday (8.Sep.2023) against the Bolivian national team, in a duel valid for the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, surpassed Pelé and became the top scorer in the history of the Brazilian national football team. Now, he has 79 goals in official matches, compared to the 77 scored by the King of Football. The team led by coach Fernando Diniz, who made his debut, won the match by 5 to 1. The other goals of the Brazilians were from Rodrygo (2) and Raphinha, while the Bolivians reduced with striker Abrego.