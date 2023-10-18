What was most feared was confirmed: Neymar Jr. suffered a serious injury this Tuesday, October 17, during the duel between Uruguay and Brazil corresponding to the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Through his social networks, the Canarinha and Al-Hilal forward indicated that after undergoing the necessary studies, he was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left leg.
In his statement, the attacker mentioned that he will have to undergo a surgical procedure, although a date for the surgery has not yet been set.
Neymar had to leave the duel between Brazil and Uruguay at minute 45+4 after fighting for a ball with Nicolás de la Cruz and stepping wrong with his left leg. Due to his injury, his place was taken by Richarlison.
So far it is not known with certainty how many months Neymar will be out of action, however, it is estimated that, due to the type of injury and its recovery time, he could return to the field of play between April and June 2024.
Although Neymar has suffered several injuries throughout his career, this is the first time he has suffered a knee injury.
